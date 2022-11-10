Diane Kruger & Suzanne Clément Join Richard Gere In ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE: The English-remake of Israeli movie Longing starring Richard Gere has added Diane Kruger and Canadian actress Suzanne Clement.

In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm.

Kruger plays Alice, the favorite teacher of Gere’s deceased son whilst Clement plays the boy’s mother, Rachel.

Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under the Scythia Films banner along with Current Flow Entertainment’s Alexander Vinnitski and Arbitrage Pictures’ Neil Mathieson.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to attract such a stellar and multi award-winning cast for this very special and beautiful film, clearly a testament to Savi’s screenplay and vision for this English language remake”, says Vinnitski.

The Solution Entertainment’s Myles Nestel and Lisa Wilson executive produce and handle global sales. Daniel Goldenberg of Goldenberg & Co. serves as production council. The pic is an official treaty co-production between Canada and Israel.

Anamorphic Media Inc’s Sara Shaak and Matt Smith Lyons executive produce and provide lead financing for the film. Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (The Ice Road, Mr Church) helped facilitate the financing and serve as EPs.

Sight Unseen Pictures’ Oren Moverman and Savi Gabizon serve as EPs along with Mongrel Media’s Hussain Amarshi, United King’s Moshe Edery and United Channels Movies’ Avraham Pirchi and Chilik Michaeli who together with Edery and Gabizon served as producers of the original Israeli film.

The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film.

Kruger won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 for In the Fade. She also won a SAG ensemble award for her turn in the Quentin Tarantino blockbuster WWII feature, Inglourious Basterds. Other feature credits include Out of the Blue, Marlowe, National Treasure, Unknown and the Roku series Swimming with the Sharks.

Clement won Best Actress Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2012 for Laurence Anyways and starred in Mommy and I Killed My Mother.

Kruger is represented by CAA, Untitled, Altitude and UBBA. Clement is represented by Agence MVA (Canada) and Voyez Mon Agent (Paris).