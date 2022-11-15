‘Resident Alien’ Season 3 Order Cut By Syfy

EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming third season of Syfy’s flagship series Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, will be shorter than anticipated. Its size has been cut from 12 episodes to 8. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

As Deadline reported, Resident Alien received a 12-episode Season 3 renewal in July, ahead of the August 10 premiere of the second half of its second season. The series’ first season consisted of 10 episodes, its 16-episode second season was split into two batches of eight episodes each.

The UCP-produced Resident Alien was a breakout for Syfy when it premiered in 2021. The first part of Season 2 also did well, ranking among this year’s top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7. The show’s ratings dropped significantly in the back half of Season 2.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, Resident Alien, one of just a handful of original scripted series on NBCU’s USA and Syfy cable networks, follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV also executive produce.