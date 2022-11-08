Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ From Shea Serrano & Max Searle Drums Up Series Order At Netflix

Netflix is dancing to the beat of reggaeton for its next comedy series.

The streamer has handed a series order to Neon, a comedy set in the world of the musical genre that birthed the song “Despacito,” the second-most-viewed video ever on YouTube.

Related: 2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders

Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Courtney Taylor star in the series, which comes from creator Shea Serrano with Max Searle set as showrunner.

Serrano, the author of The Rap Year Book, is behind Amazon Freevee series Primo with Mike Schur and Searle is co-showrunner of the second season of Chad and co-exec producer of Dave.

The eight-part series focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.

From left: Courtney Taylor, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Tyler Dean Flores/Netflix Netflix

Flores (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness, played by (Ferreira, Transplant) and Felix, (Mendoza, Jigsaw) and A&R rep, Mia (Taylor, Insecure) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.

The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle. It comes from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects with Braun exec producing alongside Scott Manson and James Shin. Kyle Vinuya is co-executive producer. Mendoza also serves as consulting producer.

Flores is represented by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment, Ferreira is repped by 3 Arts, Mendoza is repped by CAA and Avalon, Taylor is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and CAA. Serrano is repped by CAA and Searle is repped by 3 Arts.