‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series

Reasonable Doubt, Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST.

Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington.

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy also star.

Mohamed serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers in addition to Pete Chatmon and Will McDonald. Tamara Gregory, Roger M. Bobb and JoAnne McCool also produce. Reasonable Doubt is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Alaska Daily, which normally airs in the Thursday 10 PM timeslot, will return with new episodes the following week on November 17.