Rapper Travis Scott Joins Isaac Yowman As Executive Producer Of DJ Screw Biopic For Columbia Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott joins Isaac Yowman to Executive Produce a DJ Screw biopic for Columbia Pictures with director Isaac Yowman directing. Columbia Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony, is producing the feature length scripted film under the leadership of Vice President Maia Eyre. November 16th will mark the 22-year memorial of DJ Screw’s death.

As DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler has expressed, “continuing the legacy of my brother is most important…The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie. Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

Scott’s involvement with the project came about “When I went up to the LA office with my bro Earl, and the entire Cactus Jack team was there. Trav and I talked over an hour about how epic this could be… bouncing ideas,” explains Isaac Yowman. “The love for Screw was mutual, and he told me I had his full support. We’re both raised in Mo. City so this means that much more to have him be a part.”

Jeron Smith, who ushered the initial life rights deal, says, “This film is the ethos of what the Incubation Lab partnership stands for, pairing Isaac and Travis who are both non-traditional storytellers is what it’s all about.” But in addition to the unique perspective of Yowman and Scott, making this film truly great is requiring copious amounts of research, writing and development.

As Yowman detailed in a recent interview, “There’s been so much work done over the last year. The studio and I, alongside Travis’s team, have been connecting with writers — identifying the best way to tell this story on paper. Screw is a music icon, in the South he’s like a God, so there’s a level of delicacy when tapping into his story. That noted, I’m grateful as hell to have his sister Michelle and brother Charles in my corner as a support system. I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating through the process.”