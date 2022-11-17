Radio Silence To Direct New ‘Escape From New York’ Movie For 20th Century Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Hot directing team Radio Silence will next helm the reboot of Escape From New York for 20th Century Studios.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce the film along with Radio Silence.

Original filmmaker John Carpenter will serve as executive producer of the film, which is a Studiocanal library title; the French company will hold distribution rights in several territories. The Picture Company has an overall deal with Studiocanal.

Word is quiet on the approach for the film, but sources say a writer search is underway.

Radio Silence is made up of filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. Its last film, a relaunch of the the Scream franchise, was a hit for Paramount which went on to gross $140 million at the worldwide box office and was also critically acclaimed. The team just wrapped the next chapter in the Scream series which will hit theaters next year. They also made the critical hit Ready or Not for Searchlight Pictures.

Steve Asbell and J.R. Young are overseeing Escape From New York for the studio. Radio Silence is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Under Asbell’s direction, 20th is focused on high-level IP and recently had success with the relaunch of the Predator franchise with Prey and has another chapter in the Alien franchise upcoming.