Quentin Tarantino Says No Superhero Films In His Future Filmmaking

No capes for Quentin. The filmmaker is out promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, and he’s speculating on what his future holds, since he once said he only wanted to make ten films (his Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was his ninth.)

So, naturally, his conversation with the Los Angeles Times turned to the possibility of him taking the helm of one of the drivers of today’s box office, the big budget superhero movie, a la the MCU or DC Universe.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” Tarantino said, quickly dismissing the idea. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

He said the bombastic superhero movies have a “similar chokehold” on cinema as studio musicals once did in the ’60s.

Tarantino once mused about taking a superhero gig. He was once thinking of doing a Star Trek, but the idea faded.