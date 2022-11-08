‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’, ‘Chopped’ & ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ Head To HBO Max

Three popular Discovery+ titles, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Chopped and Holiday Baking Championship are making the move to HBO Max. They are among the first to be available on the streaming service ahead of the planned merger of the two platforms next year.

Seasons five and six of Property Brothers: Forever Home will start streaming on HBO Max tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9. The two episodes of season seven that have already aired will also become available tomorrow, while new episodes will be available on HGTV, discovery+ and HBO Max throughout the rest of the season.

In the series, home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott rework humdrum houses into enduring family dream homes. The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

Also beginning tomorrow, a curated selection of holiday programs from cooking competition series Chopped, Chopped Junior and Chopped Sweets will begin streaming on HBO Max. In Chopped, four up-and-coming chefs compete before three expert judges to take everyday items and turn them into an extraordinary three-course-meal. The episodes will feature challenges themed to Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and other holiday festivities.

Additionally, seasons seven and eight of Holiday Baking Championship, featuring 21 hours of holiday baking skills and competition, will begin streaming Monday, Nov. 14. Jesse Palmer hosts with judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall, who determine which baker wins the top prize.

Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslov revealed on the company’s recent Q3 earnings call that the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ service will launch in the U.S. in spring 2023, earlier than planned. It was previously set to launch in summer 2023.



