‘Project Artemis’: Donald Elise Watkins Latest Cast In Greg Berlanti’s Space Race Film For Apple

EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Greg Berlanti’s mysterious Apple Original Project Artemis has continued to expand, with the addition of up-and-comer Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency). The anticipated film scripted by Rose Gilroy will have Watkins star alongside the previously announced quintet of Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Jim Rash, Ray Romano and Anna Garcia.

While not much is known about Project Artemis‘ plot, we understand that the film is set against the space race of the 1960s. Details as to Watkins’ role haven’t been divulged.

But Apple acquired the hot package for upwards of $100M when it hit the market this past spring, as we were first to tell you. Johansson is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their company These Pictures, as well as Sarah Schechter and Berlanti for Berlanti Productions.

Watkins is perhaps best known for starring alongside RJ Cyler in Prime Video’s comedic college thriller Emergency, which world premiered to critical acclaim as the opening night film for Sundance 2022 before being released in limited theaters and on Prime Video by Amazon Studios. The actor has also previously been seen in films including Prime Video’s sci-fi horror Black Box, Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning Neil Armstrong drama First Man, the war pic Free State of Jones led by Matthew McConaughey, and Tate Taylor’s Get on Up starring the late Chadwick Boseman as James Brown.

Watkins recurred on Barry Jenkins’ Emmy-nominated miniseries The Underground Railroad for Prime Video and has also made appearances on series like Your Honor, MacGyver, Preacher and Roots. Also coming up for the actor is Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller Cat Person for Studiocanal, which has him starring alongside Isaac Powell, Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun and more.

Watkins is repped by UTA and Robyn Bluestone Management.