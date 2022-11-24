‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’: Emma Sidi Lands Emily Maitlis Role In Musical Comedy About Controversial Royal

L-R: Emma Sidi as Emily Maitlis, Munya Chawawa as Prince Charles, Kieran Hodgson as Prince Andrew and Jenny Bede as Sarah Ferguson

Emma Sidi has landed the role of broadcaster and MacTaggart Lecture giver Emily Maitlis in Channel 4’s upcoming satire Prince Andrew: The Musical.

Maitlis’ bombshell BBC interview on Newsnight with Prince Andrew, in which the royal denied a friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and made several eyebrow-raising statements, led to cascade of events that saw him step back from royal duty.

Maitlis has since left the BBC and was credited for delivering a barnstorming MacTaggart at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. The musical special will feature a reimagining of her interview with Prince Andrew, with emerging British comedy star Sidi (Starstruck, Pls Like Me) playing the journalist.

Kieran Hodgson (Two Doors Down), who has written the show to a musical score along with Freddie Tapner, plays the royal and will focus on events, relationships and controversies in his life.

Further central cast announced today are Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster, Race Around Britain) as Prince Charles and Jenny Bede as Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Also cast are Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education, After Life, The Cockfields) as a newspaper vendor; Harry Enfield (Harry Enfield and Friends) as Prime Minister Tony Blair and Baga Chipz (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Hat Trick Productions is making Prince Andrew: The Musical, with Adam Reeve producing and Stu Mather and Jimmy Mulville the executive producers. Hodgson is an associate producer.

The program was first unveiled in August at the Edinburgh TV Festival.