Prime Video Sets Supernatural Horror Series ‘Romancero’ From Mediapro Studio’s 100 Balas As Latest Spanish Original

Prime Video’s latest Spanish original is supernatural horror series Romancero.

The show, written by author and screenwriter Fernando Navarro (Venus, Verónica) and directed by Tomás Peña, comes from The Mediapro Studio-owned producer 100 Balas.

It stars Sasha Cócola (Food & Shelter, Paco’s Men) and Serbian-born actress Elena Matic, making her debut in a dramatic series in Spain, Ricardo Gómez (The Replacement, La Ruta, Cuéntame Cómo), Guillermo Toledo (The Minions of Midas), Belén Cuesta (The Endless Trench) and Julieta Cardinali (The Candidate) and includes a special guest role for Alba Flores (Money Heist, Locked Up).

Earlier today, Deadline revealed Flores is leading another new drama series, Ulterior, which is from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish firm Moreno Films.

Romancero follows Cornelia and Jordan, as they flee “the force of law, powerful supernatural creatures and themselves,” framed within “within the backdrop of a desert-like and cruel Andalusia, as real as it is mythical, during a nightmarish night plagued with demons, witches and those who drink blood.”

Navarro and Peña said they have drawn inspiration from comics, Gothic literature, tales of witches, ghosts and creatures, the poetry of Federico García Lorca and esotericism to inform the show.

The series will run to six half-hour episodes with the action taking place throughout one single night. Filming is underway on location at several settings in Almería, while interiors will be shot in Madrid. The Mediapro Studio CEO Laura Fdz. Espeso producing, with Javier Méndez, Fernando Navarro, Alejandro Florez and Maya Maidagan the executive producers.

“Romancero is one of the most ambitious 100 Balas productions, a fantastic genre tale, which will entail a very significant level of post-production and special effects, as well as some incredible locations in Almería”, said Alejandro Florez, General Manager of 100 Balas.

“Romancero is an excellent example of how we create our international originals; featuring the very best emerging talent both in front of and behind the camera, with a clearly local story narrated by a creative team at its best,” said James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon Studios.