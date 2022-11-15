‘Prima Facie’ Starring Jodie Comer In Broadway Debut Sets Opening Date, Venue

Prima Facie, the new Suzie Miller play starring Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, will begin Broadway previews on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Golden Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday, April 23.

As previously announced, Justin Martin will directed Comer in the U.S. premiere (and her Broadway debut) of the hit West End play, with Empire Street Productions producing.

“I cannot wait to continue the journey with Prima Facie on Broadway this coming spring,” Comer said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having the opportunity to play on Broadway with a story as unique and thought provoking as this one. I’m honored that a theatre as rich in history as the Golden Theatre will be home to it.”

Prima Facie will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, November 16.

The play features Comer as Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who “has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.”

Empire Street Productions also announced that, as with the West End production, Prima Facie will continue to work with the UK-based The Schools Consent Project in order to extend the organization’s outreach to US schools. The charity educates young people on issues surrounding consent and sexual assault. The Broadway productionn will also work with Everyone’s Invited, a digital safe place for survivors to share their stories completely anonymously.

Comer won a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as the psychopathic Russian assassin Villanelle in the BBC spy series Killing Eve. Her credits also include the films The Last Duel and Free Guy, and the TV series Thirteen, The White Princess and Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned. Upcoming roles include the films The End We Start From, The Bikeriders, and the TV series Big Swiss.