Powerball Lottery Has No Saturday Night Winner – Next Drawing Features Record Jackpot

For some, $1.9 billion is ashtray money. But for most, it’s a life-changing sum, and it will be up for grabs on Monday in the largest lottery jackpot in US history.

On Saturday, for the 40th drawing in a row, no ticket matched the five white balls and red Powerball to win the jackpot. Thus, the $1.6 billion jackpot rolls over to Monday, with the total anticipated to hit $1.9 billion.

The amount at stake on Monday easily tops the previous record of $1.586 billion. That jackpot was one by three people, who split the pot. The largest individual win came in 2018, when a Mega Millions player from South Carolina won $1.537 billion.

Of course, the totals aren’t the take-home amount. Federal and some state taxes are taken out. The winner also has the option of taking the prize in a lump sum or in a 30-year annuity.

The Powerball drawing is televised in many states, and ABC-7 provides a live stream of the event for Los Angeles.