‘Bumper In Berlin’: Adam Devine Goes Abroad To Revive His A Cappella Career In New Trailer For ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series

From the halls of Barden University to the streets of Berlin, Adam Devine is taking his Pitch Perfect character Bumper international in the film’s spinoff series coming to Peacock.

In a new trailer for Bumper in Berlin released on Wednesday, Bumper receives a call that his TikToks have gone viral in Germany and he is invited to move abroad to revive his music career. Along the way, it appears he’ll be met with some culture shock as well as a pop diva rival, played by Jameela Jamil.

But after a few mishaps, Bumper begins to embrace this new opportunity with the help of his assistant (Sarah Hyland), who he may or may not be falling in love with, and a few new friends. The trailer ends with the promise of a Pitch Perfect signature riff off.

Watch the entire trailer below.

Bumper in Berlin, which is set a few years after the events of Pitch Perfect, hails from executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions. Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films also executive produce alongside Devine. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life,” Banks said in a statement Tuesday.

The Good Place co-writer and producer Megan Amram serves as showrunner and director for the series. She also executive produces.

In a statement of her own, Amram said: “I hope this show makes you laugh, smile, sing, and ask, ‘why is there a real German word that translates to ‘a child who is as tall as three cheeses'”?’ This show has been an absolute joy to make.”

Bumper in Berlin premieres on Peacock on November 23. NBC will also air the premiere episode and a sneak peek of Episode 2 on November 28 at 10 p.m. after The Voice.