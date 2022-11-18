Pitbull, Jonas Brothers Among Stars Set For Free Concerts Aligned With College Football Championship Game In Los Angeles

The College Football Playoff has set a lineup of multi-platinum recording artists that will perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (January 7-8). The free concerts will take place in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, leading up to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, January 9, at SoFi Stadium.

The first show is Saturday, January 7, featuring the Jonas Brothers and singer/songwriter Em Beihold. Sunday, January 8 brings a show from Pitbull and Grammy nominee Gayle.

Attendees will need to pre-register for event tickets online starting on Dec. 2 at 10 AM Pacific time. Access on the day of the show ill be on a first-come, first-serve basis, based on the digital ticket.

AT&T will also stream the shows with its AT&T 5G Concert Lens, which offers multiple camera angles that allows fans to select their vantage point. The concerts will be streamed using the ESPN app.

The shows are the appetizer to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, which will take place on Monday, January 9 at 4:30 PM Pacific time. The game will air live on ESPN.

