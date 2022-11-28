Penske Media Acquires ATX TV Festival Parent Company

Penske Media Corporation has acquired ATX TV, the parent company of the ATX Television Festival, which takes place every June in Austin, TX. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks the latest festival to join PMC’s growing live event portfolio, joining fellow Austin-based SXSW, which the company owns 50% of, as well as Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful and the newly created LA3C, a Los Angeles music, art and food festival whose inaugural edition is slated for Dec. 10 -11.

Austin-based ATX TV was founded 12 years ago by Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland as an annual festival, which remains its anchor event. Since then, the brand has expanded into a year-round business creating TV-related programming and experiences with both industry and fan focus.

Following the acquisition, ATX TV’s core team will remain in place. Co-founders and co-Presidents Gipson and McFarland will stay at the helm, running the business, operations, partnerships and programming. Laura Kincaid will continue in her role as Director of Operations as will Jennifer Morgan as Director of Programming.

“We have long admired ATX’s commitment to creating unique content that celebrates every aspect of television,” said Jay Penske, founder and CEO of Penske Media, which owns Deadline. “Emily and Caitlin have built an incredible community and world class programming over the years, and we look forward to helping them expand their footprint for an even bigger audience in the future.”

ATX Television Festival Season 12 will take place June 1-4, 2023.