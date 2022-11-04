‘Pennyworth’ Star Jack Bannon Signs With Verve

Skip to main content
Jack Bannon Ruth Crafer

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Bannon has signed with Verve for representation.

Best known for the title role of Alfred Pennyworth in the HBO Max series Pennyworth which had its season three premiere on the streamer last month. The fan-favorite series tells the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth and is set well before the caped crusader is born.

Previously, Bannon has had leading roles in Medici for Netflix, Loch Ness for ITV UK and the British drama Endeavor.

Bannon, who is currently based in the UK, continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment, John Hyslop, and Lindy King at United Agents (UK) and Viewpoint.

