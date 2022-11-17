Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith & Pedro Pascal Set For Nadia Conners’ First Narrative Feature ’The Uninvited’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Reaser (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Lois Smith (The French Dispatch) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will topline The Uninvited — the first narrative feature written and directed by Nadia Conners, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The film from Foton.Pictures and and Rosebud Pictures watches as a stranger interrupts a party, provoking a comedy of errors, deep reckonings and a reordering of life.

Rosie Fellner (The Trip To Italy), Carlos Cuscó (Changing the Game) and Ari Taboada (The Birthday Cake) are producing, with Cassian Elwes (Lawless) and Naomi Despres (Kill the Messenger) exec producing, and WME Independent selling global rights.

“To have such an incredibly talented cast, with strong chemistry, and dynamic producers, on my directorial debut is really a dream come true,” said Conners.

Remarked Fellner: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Nadia, her witty and intelligent script, such a high calibre of talent, and creative and supportive partners at Foton Pictures, and Cassian and Naomi, it really is an exciting task ahead of us.”

Added Cuscó: “Nadia has crafted a wonderful script and what a pleasure to see her bring it to life with spectacular performances from our incredible cast. We love ensemble films and we could not be happier with having partnered with Rosie, Cassian and Naomi on this film.”

Reaser is an Emmy and Independent Spirit Award nominee who has previously appeared in films including Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hello, My Name Is Doris, The Twilight Saga, Liberal Arts and Young Adult, to name a few. Her recent television credits include Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, Easy and The Haunting of Hill House.

Conners’ husband Goggins is an Emmy nominee who currently stars on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones and also recently led the sitcom The Unicorn for CBS. The actor’s recent film credits include the Sundance thriller Them That Follow, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Tomb Raider. Other upcoming projects for him include the Bill Pohlad film Dreamin’ Wild with Casey Affleck; Showtime’s George & Tammy, with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon; the Prime Video series Fallout, based on the video game of the same name; and Boots Riley’s series I’m a Virgo for Prime Video.

Smith is a Gotham and Independent Spirit Award nominee whose recent film credits include Mack & Rita, The French Dispatch, Tesla and Uncle Frank. She’s also recently been seen on series including Ray Donovan and On Becoming a God in Central Florida, among others.

Pascal leads Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars series The Mandalorian and has also recently appeared as that series’ titular bounty hunter on The Book of Boba Fett. He starred opposite Nicolas Cage in Lionsgate’s comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also recently playing the villainous Maxwell Lord in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984. Among the actor’s upcoming projects is HBO’s series adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us, which has him starring opposite Bela Ramsey.

Conners previously teamed with her sister Leila Conners to helm the 2007 documentary The 11th Hour, looking at the state of the global environment including visionary and practical solutions for restoring the planet’s ecosystems.

Reaser is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Goggins by CAA and Darris Hatch Management; Smith by AKA Talent Agency; Pascal by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; and Conners by Link Entertainment, Gersh and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.