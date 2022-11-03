Pedro Pascal Moves To CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Pascal, star of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, is heading to CAA.

The Chile-born actor was previously with WME.

It comes as Pascal is on a bit of a roll, having played the title character in the Star Wars series from Jon Favreau, and its sister series The Book of Boba Fett and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Nic Cage.

He starred as Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos as well as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Other film credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, Triple Froniter and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Next up, he is playing the lead in HBO’s The Last of Us, an adaptation of the hit video game from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, and he is set to headline true-crime limited series My Dentist’s Murder Trial alongside David Harbour, which is in the works at HBO, from Steve Conrad, based on a New Yorker article.

Pascal continues to be represented by attorney Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein and Relevant.