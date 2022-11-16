Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis And Jack Champion Among Those Joining Ensemble Of eOne And Macro’s ‘Freaky Tales’ From Ryan Fleck And Anna Boden

EXCLUSIVE: The new film from Captain Marvel helmers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden has set an all-star cast for their eOne and Macro co-produced pic Freaky Tales as Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis are set to star. Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne and Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang, as well as a collection of notable Oakland natives are also on board.

The film will be financed by eOne with the studio’s Jillian Share, Jen Gorton, and Chanel Vidal overseeing the film’s production with Share and Gorton executive producing. MACRO Film Studios’ Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as producers and Charles D. King and James F. Lopez as executive producers. Also executive producing are Too $hort and his manager David Weintraub, while Grammy-winning Oakland native Raphael Saadiq is overseeing the film’s music.

Related Story Pedro Pascal Moves To CAA

Set in Oakland in 1987, Freaky Tales is a wholly original, immersive film inspired by Ryan’s experience growing up in the bay. The film is comprised of four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events (some real, some imagined).

Pascal is represented by CAA, Mendelsohn is represented by WME and United Agent, Fleck and Boden are represented by WME and Entertainment 360, Ellis is represented by UTA and Rise Management. Champion is represented by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cloud is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Hirsch/Wallerstein/Hayum/Matlof & Fishman. Thorne is represented by James Swoope at M88, Paradigm and Michael Mahan. Gilchrist is represented by CAA and Thruline Entertainment. Huang is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Ellis Talent Group.