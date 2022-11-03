Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital After Being Assaulted During Break-In

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from the hospital on Thursday, but his wife said that he still faces a “long recovery.”

“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world,” the House Speaker said in a statement.

Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty To State Charges – Update

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home,” she said.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

Paul Pelosi was struck in the head by a hammer after an assailant broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday morning. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., along with her security detail.

David DePape, 42, faces a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. According to court filings, he told police that he was searching for the House speaker and intended to tie her up and break her knee caps. He said that he was on a “suicide mission,” and there have been multiple reports of his social media pages being a forum for right-wing conspiracy theories.

The incident has further raised fears of a rise of political violence. But the response from some figures on the right reflect the extent to which they have defaulted to tribalist tendencies. Kari Lake, running for governor of Arizona, joked about the attack at a campaign event in Arizona. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson omitted key details in court filings to try to raise doubts about the incident and whether it was politically motivated.