‘Patti Cake$’ Director Geremy Jasper Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director Geremy Jasper for representation. Jasper’s first feature film, Patti Cake$, was a breakout hit at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film played at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight and was released theatrically by Fox Searchlight over the summer.

Jasper also wrote all the movie’s original songs, which were released as a soundtrack album on Republic Records.

His next film, O’Dessa, is set up at Searchlight with him directing and once again writing the film’s original music. He is also developing an animated series with Searchlight TV.

As co-founder of the production company LEGS, Jasper co-directed VMA-nominated videos for Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” and Selena Gomez’s “Love You Like a Love Song.” His direction for the Target “Kaleidoscopic Fashion Spectacular,” a 20-minute live event that transformed New York’s Standard Hotel into a giant light board with more than 100 dancers, won a TED Prize, the Gold Outdoor Lion at the 2011 Cannes Lions Festival and an induction into MoMA’s permanent collection.

Jasper wrote and directed experimental short film Outlaws for clothing brand company Belstaff (starring David Beckham and Harvey Keitel), as well as international campaigns for Diesel, Evian, Diet Coke and Heineken.

He continues to be represented by Range Media Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.