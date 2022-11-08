‘Overcompensating’ Comedy From Benito Skinner, Charli XCX & Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby In Works At Amazon

Amazon Studios is developing Overcompensating, an ensemble comedy from comedian, actor and social media star Benito Skinner, English singer-songwriter Charli XCX, Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby productions and A24. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Skinner inspired by his life, Overcompensating follows Idaho football player Benny as he struggles to accept his sexuality in college, finding himself overcompensating as he tries to convince himself of something he’s not. Poignant, personal, and deeply funny, this ensemble comedy explores the experiences we all have in figuring ourselves out – the various personalities we try out along the way, and the journey to find the people who accept us just as we are.

Skinner executive produces with Charli XCX, who also may write music for the show we hear, and Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby productions. A24 is the studio.

Comedian and actor Skinner recurred as Jack Cole Jordan on Queer As Folk and also guest-starred on Search Party and Showtime’s Ziwe. Known for his online persona Benny Drama, Skinner performs celebrity impressions, skits and original characters on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Coming up he’ll be seen in Chelsea Peretti’s comedy First Time Female Director. Skinner is repped by WME.

Charli XCX has performed twice as musical guest on Saturday Night Live and most recently released her fifth studio album titled Crash in March. She has toured alongside artists including Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Marina and the Diamonds, with whom she has also collaborated, Paramore, Bleachers, Azealia Banks and Coldplay, among others.

