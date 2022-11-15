Rapper Offset Remembers Slain Cousin Takeoff: “The Pain You Have Left Me With Is Unbearable”

Rapper Offset has released his first extensive statement on the Nov. 1 shooting death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff, writing on Instagram, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable.”

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” Offset writes. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality is a nightmare.”

The 28-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in a still-unsolved incident. He was a member of the Georgia-based hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug,” Offset, the husband of rapper Cardi B, writes. “I wish I could hug you one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

He ends with, “Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream.”

Quavo posted a statement on Instagram Nov. 12, writing, “Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music. It was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Then he created his triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY. He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!”

Both Quavo and Offset took part in a public memorial for Takeoff at the Atlanta Hawks home arena on Nov. 11, with Drake delivering a eulogy, and Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey performing.