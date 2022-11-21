Zia Anger’s ‘My First Film’ From Mubi Sets Odessa Young As Lead

EXCLUSIVE: Mubi has recently wrapped production on Zia Anger’s feature film debut, My First Film, starring Odessa Young and Devon Ross.

The film is an adaptation of Anger’s critically acclaimed live cinema performance piece of the same name.

The movie is a deeply personal examination of cinema, body, truth and storytelling, centering on a young filmmaker (Odessa Young) as she recounts the story of struggling to make her first feature. Fact bleeds into fiction, and the past, present, and future converge to create a modern myth that redefines and expands the very act of creation.

Anger is renowned for her performance art and accomplishments in moving image, including collaborations with various artists including Mitski, Beach House, Maggie Rogers, and Jenny Hval; the latter of whom she also toured with – as a performer and stage director.

Mubi is producing with Taylor Shung and Riel Roch-Decter at MEMORY. Billy Feldman co-wrote the pic.

The cast is rounded out by Cole Doman (Starfuckers), Jane Wickline, Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Eleonore Hendricks (Heaven Knows What), Sage Ftacek, Jackson Anthony, Seth Steinberg, Hailey Gates, Sarah Michelson, Abram Kurtz and Ruby Max Fury. Young’s previous credits include Shirley, Mothering Sunday and Assassination Nation while Ross starred in the HBO Max series Irma Vep.

Shung and Roch-Decter said: “As a platform and distributor Mubi’s taste in bold cinema and ambitious artists is unparalleled so the opportunity to bring Zia’s uncompromising vision to audiences with the backing of MUBI felt to us like some magical, beautiful act of destiny.”

My First Film was shot by DP Ashley Connor (Madeline’s Madeline), casted by Des Hamilton (Nymphomaniac) and Sophie Pearson (Jojo Rabbit), and edited by Joe Bini (American Honey). Stephen Phelps led production design and Rachel Dainer-Best (Pieces of a Woman) was Costume Designer on the film.

Mubi’s other productions include Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance prize-winner Farewell Amor, Rachel Lang’s Our Men and Memory from Michel Franco, which was announced during the Cannes Film Festival this year. MEMORY has worked with artists such as Theo Anthony, Dean Fleischer-Camp and Celia Rowlson-Hall, the studio also produced and distributed Zia’s My First Film performance internationally. Anger is represented by CAA and Victoria Cook of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Young is represented by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jim Gilio of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP. MEMORY is represented by CAA. The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance with Mubi.