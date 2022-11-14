Odenkirk Provissiero Ups Two To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Keene and Josh Roemer-Ingles have each been promoted to manager at Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

Keene and Roemer-Ingles have moved up the ranks after working on the desks of the company founders, Marc Provissiero and Naomi Odenkirk, and serving as the talent and lit coordinators, respectively.

As a talent manager, Keene will focus on discovering unique and underrepresented performers. She got her start at Avalon Entertainment before coming to OPE as Naomi Odenkirk’s assistant.

As a literary manager, Roemer-Ingles will represent strong creative voices across genres in television and film. He began his career in finance before transitioning to entertainment. He joined OPE as Marc Provissiero’s assistant.

“We have immense confidence in Bridget and Josh.” said Naomi and Marc in a joint statement. “These were easy decisions.”

“I am so excited to step into my new role on this incredibly collaborative team; the caliber of talent here and projects produced by OPE make this an ideal place for us to excel.” says Keene. Roemer-Ingles added, “The level of thoughtfulness that goes into servicing clients at OPE has had a major impact on us both. I’m thrilled to help discover the next generation of unique voices.”

Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment’s current productions include the Sony R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the new Bob Odenkirk-led series for AMC.