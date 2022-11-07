Nicolé Diaz Miller, Ananda Friedman Launch Strategy & Communications Agency The Forward Group Following Closure Of NMA PR

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran publicist Nicolé Diaz Miller has partnered with Ananda Friedman to launch The Forward Group after shuttering her firm, NMA PR.

The Forward Group is a Los Angeles-based strategy and communications agency focusing on talent representation, branding and event production. Notable clients include Rachael Harris, Kim Coates, Michael Jai White, Karrie Martin Lachney, Neil Brown Jr., Kerri Medders, Jacob Vargas, Cory Hardrict, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Lovell Adams-Gray and Natacha Karam, to name a few.

Forward will, in the next two years, expand internationally with offices in the UK, Latin America and Asia. Also in the works is a New York office, intended to house both an event production team and a literary team, which will open in early 2023.

Miller opened her company NMA PR, focusing on television, film, music, and theatre talent, just over a decade ago. She met her current partner Friedman around nine years ago, while working in areas of the industry ranging from event planning to personal and brand publicity. The pair would go on to work together on assorted projects over the years, with Friedman joined NMA as VP shortly before The Forward Group’s launch.

“I am excited to work with Ananda and together we will continue to expand The Forward Group,” said Miller. “Our goal is to work with individuals who are innovative, kind and passionate. We have a diverse roster of clients and we want our company to resemble that diversity throughout every department.”

“Having been raised by artists and spending my youth traveling the world, my passion comes from a place of understanding and wanting to share how others view the world through art whether that be an actor or a painter or a tattoo artist,” added Friedman. “The Forward Group is a company dedicated to elevating artists in a variety of mediums and I am happy to have joined forces with Nicolé as we head in a new and exciting direction.”

Boasting more than 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Miller’s specialty is in talent publicity and multi-media marketing. She also notably sits on the board of the non-profit El Cine, which spotlights Latinx films and television series via screenings and talent sit-downs. Priot to her work in publicity, she was a freelance web and graphic designer working with brands such as Coca-Cola, Absolut Vodka and Microsoft, having earned both an MBA and Bachelor in Fine Arts from UCLA.

Friedman launched her career at the L.A-based entertainment marketing company Route 66 Productions in 2006, working over the following 15 years in production, marketing and event planning before landing in public relations.