Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team

Nicolas Cage attends the "Butcher's Crossing" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.

Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023.

Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play).

Joker exec Jason Cloth and La La Land producer Fred Berger of Automatik are executive producers. UTA and CAA Media Finance are co-repping worldwide sales on the film.

Cloth and Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group is currently in production on Azrael, the action-horror film starring Samara Weaving and directed by Evan Katz, and recently wrapped The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer, directed by Mahalia Belo, and made alongside Hera Pictures, SunnyMarch, Anton, BBC Film and the BFI.

Cage is coming off movies Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Butcher’s Crossing.

Cage is represented by WME and Stride Management. Osgood Perkins is represented by CAA and Grandview. Dan Kagan is represented by UTA. C2 Motion Picture Group is represented by Loeb & Loeb and UTA.