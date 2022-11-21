Skip to main content
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox in a scene from 'Dark Blue'
Nicki Aycox in a scene from 'Dark Blue' Richard Foreman Jr. / TNT / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47.

The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared.

Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Supernatural creator Erik Kripke reacted to the loss of Aycox on Twitter saying, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

The actor had other television credits including Cold Case, LAX, Ed, Law & Order, Las Vegas, Dark Blue, USA High, Dark Angel, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Boy Meets World, Providence, among others.

Film credits for Aycox included Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, Tom Cool, Christina and The Girl on the Train, to name a few. Her last acting credit was in 2014 in the film Dead on Campus where she portrayed the character of Danielle Williams.

No cause of death has been revealed as of yet.

