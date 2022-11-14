Newen Studios Acquires ‘Edmond’, ‘Adieu Monsieur Haffman’ Production Company Daï-Daï Films

Newen Studios has acquired Vanessa Djian’s French production company Daï-Daï Films, in a move that continues its recent expansion.

Djian began her career in the film industry working with figures such as Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, Luc Besson and Dany Boon, before creating Daï-Daï Films in 2017.

SInce then, it has co-produced a number of French and international projects including Alexis Michalik’s Edmond and Adieu Monsieur Haffman, an adaptation of the play that received six nominations at the 2018 Molières.

“I am very happy that Newen Studios Group shares my vision and ambitions through Dai-Dai Films to produce content with strong and popular subjects,” said Djian. “Its expertise in financing and international development will allow Dai-Dai Films to pursue a dynamic synergy with talents by providing a rewarding and quality environment”.

Newen Studios said that Daï-Daï Films brought a strong track record of making popular films with a focus on minorities and female stories, noting credits such Madame, Happy Hour, L’Homme de la Situation. to the group. It also noted the company’s expertise in adapting plays thanks to Edmond, Adieu Monsieur Haffman.

“The editorial singularity of Daï-Daï films and the personality of Vanessa Djian will offer us new opportunities and affirm our strategy of diversifying the genres produced by Newen Studios,” said Vincent Meslet, Newen Studios Managing Director France.”

Newen Studios is a fast-growing subsidiary of the TF1 group, which currently encompasses 50 creative labels across 11 territories.