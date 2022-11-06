New York City Marathon Sees Celebrity Runners Take It To The Streets In Unseasonable Warmth

More than 50,000 runners hit the streets today for the New York City Marathon, challenging not only the 26.2 mile course, but braving the unseasonably warm weather, which climbed into the 70s.

While most of the runners were fairly anonymous amateurs, there were also some familiar faces taking on the marathon.

Ultimately, Kenyan Evans Chebet won the race, as front-runner Daniel do Nascimento of Brazil cramped up and collapsed on the course because of the heat. While the temperature in New York may not seem excessive, warm weather is hard in an ultra long race, as the body begins diverting blood and sweat in an effort to keep cool. That speeds up dehydration and can cause cramping.

Among the running enthusiasts taking on the course were Ellie Kemper of “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach of ABC’s “Good Morning America”; and Ashton Kutcher, who raised more than $1 million for Thorn the nonprofit technology company he cofounded to help prevent sexual exploitation of children.

The New York Times listed some of the finish times of this year’s famous runners.