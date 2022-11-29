New Line Boards ‘BAM Bus’ Based On Washington Post Article

EXCLUSIVE: New Line is developing BAM Bus, Deadline has learned, based on The Washington Post article by Cathy Free entitled, “Three Women Discovered They Were Dating The Same Man. They Dumped Him and Went on a Months-Long Road Trip Together.”

The Washington Post article went viral when it was published in July 2021, getting picked up widely with more than 2000 comments on the original story alone.

Three young women – Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor – who, after discovering they are dating the same man, forge an unexpected friendship and embark on a life-changing road trip together on a converted school bus called ‘BAM Bus,’ named after each of their first initials. Bekah, Abi, and Morgan purchased the 30-year-old school bus and renovated it themselves over a period of two and a half months. The trio spent nine months together on the bus visiting every state west of Colorado.

Jonathan Glickman is producing under his banner Panoramic Media.

“We hope that by sharing our story we can inspire people to step outside of the boxes that no longer serve them and to live a life they are excited for and proud of,” said Bekah, Abi, and Morgan in a joint statement to Deadline.

“After reading Cathy’s article, I immediately messaged Bekah, Abi, and Morgan on social media to discuss turning their inspirational, emotional and flat-out-fun story into a movie,” said Glickman. “I responded instantly to their free spirit and knew this would resonate with today’s audience. I am thrilled they’ve allowed us to join their adventure.”

Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor are repped by CAA. Cathy Free is represented by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.