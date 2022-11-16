New DNEG Sydney Studio Lands ‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ VFX Work; BBC And Freevee Board ‘Boat Story’; Newen Studios’ Blue Spirit Rejigs

New DNEG Studio In Sydney Lands ‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ VFX Work

London-based DNEG is launching a studio in Sydney, Australia and has confirmed it has taken on the visual effects for George Miller’s Mad Max prequel feature Furiosa. Located in the city’s Tech Central district, it is slated to open its doors in early 2023 with a total capacity of 500. Academy Award winner Andrew Jackson is relocating from DNEG’s London office to his native Australia to run the operation as Creative Director. An Oscar winner for Christopher Nolan’sTenet, he also received an Academy Award nomination for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road. Besides acting as a full sevice VFX studio, DNEG Sydney will house a new studio for DNEG Animation, which was behind Kid Cudi’s animated love story Entergalactic for Netflix.

Daisy Haggard And Paterson Joseph Set Sail For BBC And Freevee’s ‘Boat Story’

Daisy Haggard (Back to Life) and Paterson Joseph (Vigil) will front BBC and Amazon Freevee co-commission Boat Story, a six-part thriller from The Tourist and Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures, which is producing in association with All3Media International. Boat story will debut on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Freevee in the U.S. The plot follows hard up strangers Janet (Haggard) and Samuel (Joseph), who stumble across a shipment of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat and quickly find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen and a sharp-suited gangster known as ‘The Tailor’ (Tcheky Karyo; Baptiste). Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece) and Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon) also star in the series, which is set against the backdrop of the windswept Yorkshire coastline.

Newen Studios’ Blue Spirit Rejigs As Armelle Glorennec Exits

Newen Studios-owned French producer Blue Spirit has appointed new Heads of Production as long-serving co-director Armelle Glorennec exits. Sylvie Mahé has joined as Producer and Deputy Managing Director, having previously been General Manager and Director of Development at Mondo TV France. She directly replaces Glorennec, who has worked at The Mysterious Cities of Gold and Loopdidoo producer since 2005. Jacques Romeu has joined as a producer, having worked in animation for more than 20 years. He will work alongside Artistic Producer Caroline Oustlant. Rounding out the rejig, Justine Franke will take over production of feature films such as Hélène Giraud and Thomas Szabo’s The Ballad of Yaya and Sara Winkler will work with her.