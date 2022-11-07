‘New Amsterdam’ Sets Series Finale Date

NBC has set the series finale for medical drama New Amsterdam for January 17 at 9 p.m. The two-hour episode follows the series premiere of freshman comedy Night Court.

Additionally, New Amsterdam will return from hiatus on January 3 at 10 p.m.

New Amsterdam, from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who became the medical director of New Amsterdam, one the country’s oldest public hospitals, with the goal of reforming it by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide better care to patients.

The series also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Sandra Mae Frank, Alejandro Hernandez, and Gina Gershon.

Deadline exclusively revealed in March that the medical drama would wrap up with a 13-episode Season 5. The show will conclude with a total of 92 episodes.

Creator Schulner and director Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Shaun Cassidy, Aaron Ginsburg and Erika Swafford-Green. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. Serving as producer is Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which inspired the series.