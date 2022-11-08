‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Enters Netflix Most Popular Non-English Films Top 10 In Its Second Week

In its second week of release, All Quiet on the Western Front has entered Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English Films List in the seventh spot with 71.45M total hours viewed. For the second week in a row, the film was the #1 non-English film with 39.9M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

All Quiet on the Western Front is Germany’s country selection for the Oscars and is above 90% fresh for critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Edward Berger, the film is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The film tells the story of a young German soldier, played by Felix Kammerer, on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch, and Anton von Lucke also star.

Berger directs from a screenplay by Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell. The Netflix film is the first German-made adaptation of the novel.