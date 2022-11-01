Netflix Plots Natural History Push: Morgan Freeman To Narrate Two Series & David Attenborough Returns With Season 2 Of ‘Our Planet’

Netflix is heading back in to the wild with a major new natural history push.

The streamer has ordered six new series including Our Universe and Life on Our Planet narrated by Morgan Freeman and renewed David Attenborough’s Our Planet for a second season. It is doubling down on the ‘Our’ brand with Our Oceans, Our Living World and Our Water World.

The push, headed by Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Series, comes after Our Planet was watched by more than 100M households since its launch in April 2019 and President Barack Obama’s Our Great National Parks launched in April.

Our Universe blends wildlife footage with cosmic special effects and take viewers on an adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses animation to dramatize the celestial forces that generated our solar system, while using modern camera and CGI technology to highlight the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.

Narrated by Freeman, the six-part series premieres on November 22. It is produced by BBC Studios and exec produced by Andrew Cohen with Mike Davis as showrunner.

Freeman also narrates Life on Our Planet, the story of life’s battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. It will explore the 99% of earth’s inhabitants lost to the deep past. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life.

The eight-part series, which will launch in 2023, comes from Silverback Films and Amblin Television. Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill are series producers with Fothergill and Scholey exec producing alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Our Planet II, narrated by Attenborough, will also launch in 2023. From the team behind Planet Earth, it will follow more animals on the move and unravel the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal stories in the natural world.

Produced by Silverback Films, the four-part series is exec produced by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey with Huw Cordey as series producer.

Our Oceans will explore the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans.

Produced by Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions, the five-part series will launch in 2024 and will be exec produced by James Honeyborne. Jonathan Smith is series producer.

Our Living World will feature scientific revelations and footage of the planet’s natural networks. Launching in 2024, the four-part series comes from Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions with James Honeyborne as exec producer and Ben Roy as series producer.

Finally, Our Water World, which launches in 2025, will explore the freshwater systems that help our planet thrive and, without which, life could not exist, from Earth’s icy realms, to its rushing rivers and epic waterfalls, to magical cloud forests.

Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions produce the five-part series with James Honeyborne as exec producer and Jackie Garbutt as series producer.

Del Deo said, “Nature documentaries can help us explore, discover, and appreciate the wonder and complexities of the world around us. The stories are limitless — spanning the arc of history from the Earth’s earliest origins, to the environments we live in now, to the planet we are creating for the future. With stunning filmmaking and innovative technologies, these cinematic documentaries bring even the most exotic or microscopic creatures of the natural world to our fingertips.”