Netflix’s ‘My Daughter’s Killer’ Producer Rogan Signs Head Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: My Daughter’s Killer producer Rogan Productions has signed Passion Pictures’ Nicholas Franklin as Head of Production. Franklin replaces the departing Viv Steele, who is exiting after seven years.

Across a two-decade career, Franklin has worked on the likes of Netflix’s Catching Killers, the BBC’s David Harewood: Psychosis and Me and Channel 4’s Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris.

He joins Soleta and James Rogan’s outfit that is in a period of growth, having won a string of commissions during the past 12 months and recently expanded to Scotland.

The company most recently made Netflix’s My Daughter’s Killer and the likes of Made in the 80s: The Decade that Shaped Our World, and is currently working on a BBC documentary following Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis. Past credits include the BAFTA-nominated Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, Putin: A Russian Spy Story and Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, which was bought by The CW.

Soleta Rogan hailed Franklin’s “truly impressive experience, vision and ambition making him a welcome addition to the senior leadership team.”

Franklin added: “I have always been impressed by the breadth and quality of the output at Rogan Productions. I am looking forward to joining the teams in London and Glasgow and being a key part in the next stage of the company’s growth and development.”