Netflix Lands Rights To ‘Gears Of War’ With Plans For Movie And Animated Series Adaptations

Following months of negotiations, Netflix has landed rights to popular Xbox video game Gears of War. The streamer will partner with The Coalition, the video game developer behind the title, and work with them to develop a feature film adaptation as well as an animated series.

As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled.

The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust takes humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

Hollywood has tried for years to get a project off the ground given Gears of War‘s scope and franchise potential, but no adaptation has ever come to fruition. At one point, Netflix studio chief Scott Stuber was producing an adaptation, which makes sense why Netflix was so aggressive in pursuing it.

The news comes as the video game is celebrating its 16th anniversary; the first game dropped on November 7, 2006. Since then it has become one of the more successful video game franchises, with more than 40 million copies sold over six separate installments.

This isn’t the only video game property adaptation at Netflix as the streamer is also developing a Bioshock movie, having recently tapped Francis Lawrence to helm.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of Netflix landing rights to Gears of War.