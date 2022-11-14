Netflix Lines Up Celeste Barber Comedy Special For 2023

Australian comedian Celeste Barber is making her first comedy special for Netflix, filmed during a special encore performance of her Celeste Barber – Fine, Thanks tour at Sydney Opera House.

The hour-long special will stream on Netflix in 2023. According to Netflix, Barber will be exploring topics ranging from celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can’t dance, and detailing the giddy euphoria and brutal devastation of being invited to Coachella – the same year it was cancelled.

Barber’s sold out Sydney Opera House show follows a world tour that took in North America, the UK and several European countries.

Barber is also working with Netflix on previously announced dramedy series Wellmania, inspired by Brigid Delaney’s novel Wellmania: Misadventures In The Search For Wellness, which will also be launched in 2023.

“This has been such a massive year for me and I can’t think of a better way to wrap up my world tour than shooting a Netflix special at the Sydney Opera House,” said Barber.

“This moment isn’t lost on me. To top this off, recording this special for Netflix is such an exciting prospect especially as we’re already working together to bring audiences Wellmania next year. I can’t wait to bring Celeste Barber – Fine, thanks to a whole new audience with this Netflix special!”