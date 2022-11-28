Neon Ups Andrew Brown To President Of Digital Distribution

Neon has elevated Andrew Brown to President of Digital Distribution. The exec who has served as SVP of Digital Strategy, Marketing and Distribution for Neon since 2017 will also continue to serve as Co-President of Decal — the home entertainment distribution company launched by Neon and Bleecker Street last year.

Brown manages Neon’s award-winning library, also overseeing its annual Neon FYC DVD box set and the direct-to-consumer digital portal Neon Cinema. The Academy Award-winning studio formed Decal under his leadership, with Brown also overseeing the launch of its home entertainment division.

“Andrew’s knowledge of the players, the platforms and the history of cinema all converge to make him a one-of-a-kind executive,” said Neon CEO and Founder, Tom Quinn. “He’s been here from the beginning and we look forward to continuing to grow NEON together.”

During his 20+ years in the film and TV industry, Brown has been at the forefront of the digital video business, starting with Rainbow Media (now Altice) and iNDEMAND. He took over the expansion and development of Time Warner Cable’s Video On Demand service in 2006, making it into one of the nation’s largest streaming video platforms. Brown joined Neon as SVP of Digital Distribution & Strategy following Time Warner Cable’s acquisition by Charter in 2016, becoming Co-President of Decal in 2021.

Neon is a production and distribution company that in just five years, has garnered 19 Academy Award nominations and five wins, including Best Picture, seeing its films gross over $200M at the box office. Notable recent releases from the company include Laura Poitras’ Venice Golden Lion-winning documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Brett Morgen’s genre-defying David Bowie pic Moonage Daydream, which has come in as the highest grossing documentary of 2022; Sara Dosa’s Sundance prize-winning doc Fire of Love; and Ruben Östlund’s newest Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness. Upcoming titles include Hirozaku Kore-eda’s Broker, starring Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang Ho (Parasite), which will be released in the U.S. on December 26.