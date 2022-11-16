NBCUniversal Touts One Platform Ad Sales Progress, Sets Date For One23 Developer Conference

NBCUniversal says its comprehensive One Platform offering has reached “key operational milestones” since launching in early 2020.

The advertising technology, data, and measurement offering now has reach to 1 billion consumers in 150 countries via partnerships with Sky Media, Apple, YouTube, Twitter, Snap, RTL and other entities.

In a press conference this afternoon, the media company also announced various enhancements to One Platform and set a date for next year’s annual developer conference, One23, which will be held February 16. Everything announced at the most recent developer conference last March has become fully operational, the company maintained.

More advertisers have responded to NBCU’s combination of scale and targeting capabilities, the company said. Advanced advertising campaigns — which use data and digital capabilities to, in theory, increase the precision of ads — now make up more than one-third of the company’s overall streaming and digital sales. Advertisers using One Platform have seen double-digit increases in brand lift, site visits, foot traffic and sales.

On the measurement front, NBCU has deepened ties with third-party firms like iSpot.tv as it looks for alternatives or complements to traditional Nielsen numbers.

“We created One21 to introduce One Platform as the bridge between NBCUniversal’s iconic media and advanced technology capabilities, and One22 showcased how we brought One Platform to market with our universe of partners,” said Krishan Bhatia, NBCU’s president and chief business officer for global advertising and partnerships. “As One Platform continues to scale, One23 will lean into a new level of collaboration. We’ll be focused on how clients and partners from across the industry – advertisers, agencies, tech partners, and more – are delivering on the data-driven future of advertising, today.”