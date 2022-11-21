NBC Takes Game Show ‘The Wheel’ For Two-Week Spin In Rare Stripped Scheduling Move

NBC will strip its U.S. remake of hit U.K. game show The Wheel across two weeks in an unusual scheduling move.

The series will launch on December 19 at 10pm and will move to 8pm for its second week with new episodes airing nightly.

It comes after the show was left off the network’s midseason schedule unveiled last week.

Created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre, who hosted the version on the BBC, each hourlong episode follows 6 celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting contestants battling it out for a chance to win over $100k.

The premiere episode will see Cat Cora, Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Steve Kornacki, Mark McGrath, and Todrick Hall assist competitors across a range of categories from Beyoncé and the ’90s to elections and more.

Other celebrity guests on the lineup include Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Jaime Camil, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Victor Cruz, Taye Diggs, Sheila E., Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Tony Hawk, Loni Love, Judge Greg Mathis, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Terrell Owens, Mark Sanchez, Raven-Symone, Buddy Valastro, and Kym Whitley, among others.

The Wheel is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment, and the original British creative team, Hungry McBear. The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen.

A first look at The Wheel can be found below.