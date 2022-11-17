Natasha Rothwell Comedy Series ‘How To Die Alone’ Scores Series Order From Onyx Collective At Hulu

Natasha Rothwell has landed her first major series after striking a rich pact with Disney.

Her comedy How to Die Alone, which she will write, star in and co-showrun, has scored a series order from Onyx Collective and will air on Hulu.

RELATED: 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

It comes after The White Lotus star signed an overall deal last year under her banner Big Hattie Productions with ABC Signature, which produces the series for Onyx.

The eight-part, half-hour series follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary.

PEN15 exec producer Vera Santamaria will co-showrun and exec produce alongside Rothwell with The Bisexual’s Desiree Akhaven also exec producing.

Rothwell got her start writing for Saturday Night Live before becoming best known for starring in, writing and producing HBO’s Insecure. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role as spa manager Belinda in HBO’s The White Lotus and next up stars in Warner Bros. feature Wonka and Disney animated movie Wish.

Onyx Collective is behind series including Kerry Washington-exec produced legal drama Reasonable Doubt, which launched on Hulu in September; Oscar-winning music doc Summer of Soul; and Mahershala Ali limited series The Plot.

Rothwell is represented by Edna Cowan Management, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Santamaria is represented by CAA, Meridian Artists and Morris Yorn.