Nasim Cambron Joins Lionsgate Motion Picture Group As EVP, Worldwide Publicity

Nasim Cambron has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Publicity for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group. She will assume the post on November 7, reporting to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s Co-President of Marketing, Keri Moore.

Cambron comes to Lionsgate from STXfilms, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President of Publicity. She will now oversee a team coordinating earned media on a slate that includes John Wick: Chapter 4; The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to the studio’s nearly $3 billion franchise; Now You See Me 3, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer; Expendables 4; the reimagining of the beloved classic Dirty Dancing, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Grey; the John Wick offshoot Ballerina, starring Knives Out‘s Ana de Armas; and a new continuation of the billion-dollar Saw franchise starring Tobin Bell.

Other slate highlights include Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the Judy Blume classic, adapted and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks; the action-thriller Plane, starring Gerard Butler; the Wonder sequel White Bird: A Wonder Story, from director Marc Forster; Eli Roth’s adaptation of the hit video game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black; About My Father, starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro; Shadow Force, starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy; a Graham King-produced Michael Jackson event film; an untitled comedy from Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim; Jesus Revolution, starring Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer; and Tim Story’s horror-comedy The Blackening.

“Nasim brings vast expertise and noted publicity success in every kind of film, from tentpole titles to genre pictures to award contenders; with each, we have been impressed with her bold, innovative campaigns that reach each film’s core audience as well as diverse and underserved communities,” said Moore and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s President of Marketing, JP Richards. “We know filmmakers are equally confident in her ability to create smart messaging that drives box office, and the respect that she’s earned from press and her industry peers make her an inspiring and thoughtful department leader, communicator, and strategist who will embrace the work and hit the ground running. We’re thrilled to have her on the team.”

Cambron brings to Lionsgate extensive expertise in publicity strategy for consumer tentpole, genre, prestige, specialty and awards-driven film campaigns. During her time at STXfilms, she led publicity campaigns for the studio’s biggest successes, including Hustlers, the Bad Moms franchise, I Feel Pretty, Molly’s Game, Den of Thieves and The Foreigner, as well as such multi-platform releases as Queenpins. Cambron was also a leader of the studio’s DEI committee, working to implement inclusionary efforts and programs.

Prior to her time at STXfilms, Cambron was an integral member of Netflix’s film publicity team, where she spearheaded and handled worldwide publicity campaigns for A Fall from Grace, Tyler Perry’s inaugural film with the streamer, as well as the critically acclaimed film The Half of It, the Duplass Brothers-produced Horse Girl, the popular Kissing Booth series, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground.

Cambron originally joined Netflix in 2014, helping to launch some of the streamer’s earliest original programming as the platform expanded around the globe. She was specifically responsible for worldwide campaigns on early hit shows including Narcos, Fuller House, BoJack Horseman and Grace & Frankie.

Cambron began her career in entertainment in the coveted NBC Page Program, working on hits including Will & Grace, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights before transitioning into film as a national publicity manager at Universal Pictures. She was instrumental there in launching campaigns for such decorated films as Bridesmaids, Frost/Nixon, Rush and It’s Complicated, as well as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, This Is 40, Funny People, Neighbors, Oblivion, Snow White and the Huntsman and Ride Along, with an emphasis on filmmaker and talent relations.