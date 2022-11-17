Nancy Pelosi To Step Away From Democratic Leadership After Two Decades

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will not seek a leadership post in the next Congress, ending a two decade career leading the party caucus.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said in a speech from the House floor. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

She said that she would remain in her congressional seat after she was reelected earlier this month.

Related Story GOP Takes Control Of House Of Representatives With Slim Majority; Kevin McCarthy Poised To Be New Speaker

With Republicans gaining control of Congress, the question had been whether Pelosi, 82, would seek to continue in a leadership post as minority leader or, as she has indicated before, would step aside.

Her decision raises the question of who were succeed her, with Hakeem Jeffries, 52, who chairs the House Democratic caucus, long seen as running for top leadership post. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, also announced that he would not seek a leadership position, ending speculation that he would try to succeed Pelosi. He also endorsed Jeffries to take the top post.

In a 15-minute speech on the House floor, Pelosi spoke of the history of the institution, as well as her legacy and accomplishments.

“I never intended to run for public office,” Pelosi said. “Mommy and daddy taught us through their example that public service is a noble calling, and that we all have a responsibility to help others…It is my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people.” Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alessandro Jr., was a congressman from 1939 to 1947, and then became mayor of Baltimore.

Democratic members gave Pelosi standing ovations and, after she concluded her remarks, stood in line to give her hugs and congratulations.

Pelosi has been one of the most effective speakers in the history of Congress, a lightning rod on the right but extraordinarily skillful in marshaling the Democratic caucus. The first and so far only woman to serve as speaker, from 2007 to 2011 and then returning in 2019, Pelosi has secured votes on landmark legislation regarding healthcare, climate, criminal justice reform, gun reform and same-sex marriage. A foe of Donald Trump in the final years of his presidency, she presided over two votes for his impeachment. She also famously tore up a copy of his speech at the end of his State of the Union address in 2020, after he used the moment to stage a reality show like spectacle that included awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.

Her tenure also has been marked by turbulence, first and foremost the January 6th attack on the Capitol, in which rioters sought her out as she and other congressional leaders sought refuge in a secure location.

She also has been Democrats’ leading fundraiser, raising tens of millions through the years for party committees and PACs.

Pelosi recently told 60 Minutes that the decision on her future would be influenced by what happened to her husband, Paul, last month. An intruder broke into their San Francisco home and struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. According to police, the suspect had been looking for Nancy Pelosi, and the incident drew widespread concern that it was the latest example of how political divisions were escalating into violence.

Pelosi was first elected to her San Francisco district in 1987. She was elected House minority whip in 2002 and minority leader in 2003. She continued to lead the Democrats after the party lost control of the House in 2010, returning as House speaker after the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democratic caucus cheered Pelosi as she called the House to order at 9 AM PT on Thursday.

Pelosi had previously indicated that she would step away from leadership after 2022, but there more recently had been some speculation that she may stay, particularly given that Republicans hold such as slim majority.

Even though Democrats lost the majority in the midterms, Pelosi spoke of how the election was nevertheless was an affirmation of democracy, as a number of election deniers and Donald Trump-backed candidates lost their races. Democrats also retained control of the Senate and picked up gubernatorial seats.

“Last week the American people spoke, and their voices were raised in the defense of liberty, of the rule of law and of democracy itself,” Pelosi said. “With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection, and in doing so gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” she said.