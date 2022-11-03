‘My Lady Jane’: Amazon Dramedy Series About Brit Monarch Jane Grey Adds 13 To Cast

Prime Video is expanding the cast for the first season of My Lady Jane, its historical comedy series about Brit monarch Jane Grey, starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters. Joining the series are Dominic Cooper (Preacher) as Lord Seymour, Rob Brydon (The Trip) as Lord Dudley, Will Keen (His Dark Materials) as the Duke of Norfolk, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) as Lady Frances Grey, and Jim Broadbent (The Duke) as the Duke of Leicester. The series is currently filming in London, and will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Additional cast announced today include Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers), Isabella Brownson (Napoleon), Henry Ashton (Creation Stories), Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2), Joe Klocek (The Dry), Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Brandon Grace (Fate: The Winx Saga), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

Created by Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy), based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels, My Lady Jane imagines the rise and reign of Lady Jane Grey (Bader). When her ambitious mother sells Jane’s hand to the highest bidder, Jane is dismayed to discover that her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley (Bluemel), is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret, one that has the potential to get them both killed. But there are greater conspiracies afoot, like a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward (Peters), and throw the entire kingdom into chaos. A sharp-tongued, warm-hearted story full of romance, adventure, and fantasy, My Lady Jane reveals that true love is real, people are not always what they seem, and even doomed heroines can save themselves.

Burgess and Meredith Glynn (The Boys) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) is directing five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer, and Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel) and Laurie MacDonald (The Ring, Zorro, Men In Black, Gladiator) are executive producers.











