‘The Music Man’ Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, 'The Music Man' Julieta Cervantes

Broadway’s hit revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is extending its run by two weeks, with a closing date now set for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

“The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated.In a statement,” said producer Kate Horton in a statement. “We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this The Music Man will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would”

The production, which routinely tops the Broadway roster in weekly grosses, frequently grossing around $3 million a year into its run, was originally scheduled to close Jan. 1 with the departure of Jackman. Both he and co-star Sutton have agreed to stick around for another two weeks. When it closes The Music Man will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances.

The two-week extension was announced today by producers Barry Diller, David Geffen and Kate Horton.

