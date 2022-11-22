‘Murdaugh Murders’ Producer Erin Lee Carr Signs First-Look Deal With UCP

EXCLUSIVE: Erin Lee Carr has inked a first-look deal with Universal Content Productions to develop and produce projects across platforms.

Carr is currently co-creating Hulu and UCP’s Murdaugh Murders series alongside Michael D. Fuller. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund also executive produce via their Eat the Cat banner.

The series, based on Mandy Matney’s popular Murdaugh Murders podcast, aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney, as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Carr is known for her splashy documentaries, which have included HBO’s Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall. She also directed Britney vs. Spears and How to Fix a Drug Scandal for Netflix, as well as At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal for Hulu.

Carr is a consulting producer on Michelle Carter’s scripted adaptation, The Girl From Plainville. She is currently working with HBO on another docuseries and a soon-to-be announced feature documentary film.

“Erin has the most incredible instincts about what stories mirror the current culture,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “She is able to dig beneath the surface of tough, tragic stories to find the humanity to them. Working with her on The Girl From Plainville reiterated how wonderful and talented she is, and we are thrilled to be her partners.”

Carr is represented by UTA and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.