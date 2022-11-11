Skip to main content
‘Murdaugh Murders’: Hulu Developing True-Crime Drama From UCP

Divya Akhouri/Kate Moore/Sela Shiloni

Hulu is developing Murdaugh Murders, a crime story about a real-life family made infamous by Mandy Matney’s popular Murdaugh Murders podcast.

Deadline first reported on the project in April when it was picked up by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Matney, as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Matney’s podcast has delivered over 26 million downloads across 41 episodes since it was launched on June 22, 2021.

Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) and Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears) will create, write and executive produce the series. Other EPs are Matney, and Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat.

Fuller’s credits include Quarry, Rectify and Locke & Key while Carr’s are Britney Vs. Spears, I Love You, Now Die, Mommy Dead and Dearest. Antosca’s are A Friend of the Family, The Act, Candy, Brand New Cherry Flavor and Chucky.

Fuller is repped by UTA, Grandview and Johnson Shapiro. Carr is repped by UTA and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes. Antosca is repped by WME and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Matney is repped by UTA.

