MTV EMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift Triumphs At The European Music Awards

Taylor Swift won big at the MTV EMAs 2022 that were broadcasted live from Düsseldorf, Germany. The Anti-Hero singer took awards including “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video”for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi hosted the event that included performances by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Ava Max, Stormzy, One Republic, among others.
Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Best Hip Hop,” while Harry Styles won “Best Live.” Ora took the “Best Look ‘Personal Style’”, while “Video for Good” went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for “Unholy.”
The MTV EMAs also featured the appearance of David Hasselhoff, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, world-renowned model and activist Leomie Anderson, British singer-songwriter and TikTok Star Sam Ryder, German-raised model and influencer Leonie Hanne, and Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, Maxim Baldry, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.
Complete Winners List
Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Best Live: Harry Styles
Best Pop: Taylor Swift
Best New: SEVENTEEN
Best K-Pop: Lisa
Best Latin: Anitta
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
Best Rock: Muse
Best Alternative: Gorillaz
Best R&B: Chlӧe
Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)
Biggest Fans: BTS
Best Push: SEVENTEEN
Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile
Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora
Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina
